Most Iowans long for the days when Democrats and Republicans worked together and reached compromise on critical issues.  Iowa's first collective bargaining bill (the "Grand Compromise"), REAP (Resource Enhancement and Protection), the Bottle Bill, and Iowa's nationally recognized reapportionment bill are significant examples of the parties working together with good results.

Unfortunately, on controversial issues, bi-partisan cooperation seems to be a thing of the past.  To make matters worse, Iowa's partisan divide only deepens as legislators from both parties promote extreme legislation that further divides Iowans.