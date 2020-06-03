As Iowa heads back into re-opening, I wonder how many people like me have spent more time watching television in the daytime more than they would ordinarily. And I wonder if they, like me, have been watching the daily briefings of the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo; and the President of the United States, Donald Trump. And I wonder if they, like me, have said to themselves, wow! We need a president like Andrew Cuomo.
It was so heartening to watch Cuomo marshall resources: opening facilities for more hospital beds, additional medical personnel, and getting the medicines needed in order to save as many lives as possible. He knew what needed to be done and how to do it. But I never heard him tell us how wonderful he is.
I think this comparison should make the American voters realize the value of governmental experience, and level-headed competence in choosing our next President of the United States.
And they should keep in mind that it was our current President, Trump, who urged that it might be good to put bleach or Lysol into our bodies to combat the coronavirus. Really.
Marilyn Schroeder
Bellevue, Iowa 52031
