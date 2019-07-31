Every 4th of July holiday I attend services which include the usual rhetoric and music. I know most of the words to all the patriotic songs and they can “get to me” and get my heart in a fervor.
This year was different though. While “God Bless America,” “Proud to Be An American,” and the other patriotic standards were playing, I couldn't stop thinking about the immigrant children America is imprisoning after crossing our southern border.
I repeat, children. Not criminals, terrorists or monsters. But children. Children interred. Imprisoned. These children are separated from their families (which is a humanitarian concern itself due to the trauma endured by children losing parents), while our government is compounding the wrong by keeping these children in conditions most of us wouldn’t keep our pets.
The situation is so bad that the U.N. Commission for Human Rights is investigating the U.S.A. for human rights violations.
We claim to be the greatest country on earth, and so we are when we are compassionate. The U.S. is usually the standard bearer for the United Nations, setting a high standard for human rights which much of world has followed. We are usually the one calling out abuses by tyrannical leaders and countries, but on this one we are the despot country accused of human rights violations toward children.
Then, after listening to the song “God Bless America,” I thought how a majority of Americans consider us to be a Christian nation yet we fail to remember that Jesus Christ himself was in fact an immigrant and refugee. If his parents were to bring him to the U.S. today, seeking freedom and liberty, I wonder if we would tear him from his parents and put him in an inhumane detention camp?
Finally, I am disheartened that many of America’s Christians also forget Jesus’ teaching from the Good Samaritan parable. Namely, it doesn’t matter if the person who needs help is “one of us” or not. We must give of ourselves to provide for others’ needs. We need to open our hearts to immigrants and refugees.
Abraham Lincoln once spoke of “The Better Angels of Our Nature.” America must let the Better Angels of Our Nature overcome our fears, greed, and arrogance of superiority, and aid our neighbors to the south in their time of need.
We must provide humane living conditions for these children with total transparency and accountability.
Tom Draus
St. Donatus
