I’m writing to share that I intend to vote yes on the school referendum, and I hope that my friends and neighbors will do the same.
As a faith leader, I see that it is crucial that our community has strong, safe, accessible public schools. Having high-quality affordable options for education makes a difference to the families that make up so much of the backbone of our churches—be they Lutheran, Catholic, Presbyterian, or part of another faith tradition. All of our faith communities benefit when the whole community thrives, and strong school systems are part of that picture as a major employer in our area and a draw for families considering where to make their permanent home. On the other hand, across small town and rural America, when the school buildings are allowed to fall into disrepair, the church buildings are rarely far behind.
