As a former health care worker I am sad to see the front line workers overworked, and needing to hold the hands of critical and dying patients.
Also that people in care facilities are restricted in seeing their loved ones. Seeing them through the window, talking on the phone or video chat doesn’t quite cut it!
Then I came aware of business establishments in Bellevue that do not mandate masks for their employees and customers.
Of course there are exceptions for health reasons, but I hope that people that do not comply don’t have to see their family suffer or die.
It is probably your right to refuse but I wonder why the USA has laws for seat belts, speeding, food and water regulations, but no masks during a global pandemic?
I advocate for masks, social distancing, and good hygiene practices - how hard can that be? After all, we are our brother’s keeper.
P.S Thank you Mill Valley Care Center and Sunrise Villa for keeping us safe.
Janice Keil
Bellevue
