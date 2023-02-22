Have you ever asked someone “how can I help”? Sure you have. We are a Bellevue community that does that. We see it hear all the time. Lets consider something here that helps our kids have a safe environment, a less crowded environment to learn. The very, very old building that houses our classrooms, puts a library in the hallways and doesn’t have proper fire routes to safety is unacceptable and dangerous. Let’s stand together and vote YES on the upcoming bond referendum on March 7th. It’s the right thing to do.
Sincerely,
