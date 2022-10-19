A core American principle is the freedom to choose our identity and destiny, while striving to create fulfilling lives for ourselves and family. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated how intensely Americans value our Constitutional freedom to make personal decisions without unfair and unreasonable government restraints. That changed when Roe vs. Wade was overthrown.

After Roe, rulings by Democrat and Republican appointed Supreme Court Justices, citing the 14th Amendment, affirmed women’s bodily autonomy, and privacy/protection of procreation and medical treatment. In rushing to ban abortion, legislators have taken that freedom from women, using religious and political ideologies full of disinformation - not objective, evidence-based facts.