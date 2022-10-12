As a woman and also a nurse, I am looking for political candidates that respect my and other women’s personal health care rights. Many different incidents and medical conditions can influence a woman’s decision to end a pregnancy and I feel elected officials should not be making laws that deny a woman’s reproductive choices.
Tony Amsler, who is running for the Iowa House District 66 seat, states on his campaign website, “Let’s be clear on the issue of abortion. This very private and difficult decision should only be made by a woman, her physician and her beliefs. I respect those who oppose abortion, but their personal beliefs should not be imposed on another. I would oppose any legislation that would unreasonably obstruct this right.”
