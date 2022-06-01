I hope that every female of child-bearing age will read this.
The leaked memo from the Supreme Court indicates that your life will change significantly when the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, which until now has guaranteed a woman’s right to control her own body and decide herself if she should get an abortion. If you lose the right to control your own body, you are no longer a citizen: you are a slave.
Perhaps you say to yourself: Well, I would never get an abortion, so I don’t care. But what if you and your husband are planning for a baby, but something goes wrong and your baby dies inside your body? Wouldn’t you want a doctor to help you so you didn’t go full-term with a dead baby inside you? The new laws would say that no doctor could help you terminate your pregnancy, even if it kills you.
The men in the states who are writing these new laws are not doctors; they do not have any medical knowledge; they are Republican bigots.
The Supreme Court justices who will vote to overturn Roe are not doctors, either. And they lied their way onto the Supreme Court. Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the leaked opinion, believes if a right isn’t delineated in the Constitution, it should not remain a law.
The Constitution was ratified in 1789. Much has changed since then. If Alito’s premise holds, you can expect many other changes in what we all believed were established law.
You can kiss your birth control pills good-bye. They weren’t in the Constitution, either; they hadn’t been invented yet. Same sex marriage, LGBTQIA rights, and many other settled laws will be swept away. I think Justice Alito is nuts.
On Wednesday, May 8, 2022, the Democrats in the Senate tried to pass the Roe v. Wade bill into law. The House of Representatives had already passed it because the House has a majority of Democrats. The Senate, which is 50/50, voted it down .
If you want to keep your rights, you need to vote to elect Democrats, especially in the Senate. If there were more Democrats in the Senate right now, your rights would be protected as law, not just a legal opinion from a Supreme Court almost 50 years ago.
Your life, your daughters’ lives, and your granddaughters’ lives depend on you to vote to elect Democrats who will protect your rights.
Marilyn Schroeder
Bellevue, Iowa 52031
