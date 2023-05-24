Bellevue American Legion Post #273 is inviting all present and former Bellevue area Vietnam veterans to walk or ride in this year’s Heritage Days Parade, which will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 2 to mark the 50th anniversary of U.S. troops leaving Vietnam.

Those who plan to walk can come directly to 602 North Riverview Street. (That street, along with side streets from Belle Street north will be closed at 9 a.m., so those participating may have to walk from Second Street if coming after that).