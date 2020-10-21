I am writing today in support of Brent Kilburg seeking the office of Jackson County Sheriff. I have had the privilege of getting to know Brent as I watched him attend and participate in the many meetings regarding our Jackson County Jail project. Learning about his extensive career and military experiences, and having listened to his ideas and thoughtful comments, it became very apparent to me that he should be the person leading our county law enforcement agency.
Brent is committed to developing a department that enforces the law, and provides to all of us the safety and security that our taxes support. He has impressed me with his clear, concise belief that transparency of his department’s actions, the integrity of those who serve in the department, and the community’s trust in our Sheriff’s department are a primary focus for him. He has been clear in providing his ideas for enhancements; training, increased patrols, enhanced investigations, and additional supervision to name a few. His past leadership experiences will benefit our county in terms of fiscal leadership, budgeting and planning for the future of our County law enforcement agency.
Please join me in a vote for Brent Kilburg as our next Jackson County Sheriff.
Jon Thoms
Bellevue
