With the most productive farmers and farmland in the world, Iowa is blessed to grow and raise significantly more than the 3 million people of our state can consume. Therefore, we have both the opportunity and the responsibility to help provide for consumers all over the planet. And Iowans can be immensely proud of that. The products we grow, raise, process, and produce are purchased by consumers in 185 countries around the globe.

 One-in-five Iowa jobs are tied to agriculture. Given that agriculture is the backbone of our state’s economy, our families and communities benefit when worldwide demand for Iowa products remains strong. It’s clear that trade matters to Iowa.