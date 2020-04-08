We are all in unchartered waters and facing many unknowns in the days ahead. It is very challenging to deal with so much uncertainty and feeling relatively powerless to do much about it.
If there is a silver lining in this difficult time, it is the opportunity to bring people closer together and to realize that we need to put what divides us aside and work together - and not only in times of crisis!
You are probably overwhelmed with information at this point. All levels of government are in the process of responding to the challenges and difficulties that people are facing, such as making sure Iowans can get unemployment benefits if they lose their job due to COVID-19, stopping foreclosures and evictions during this public health emergency, making sure health care providers can proceed with necessary telehealth services, and supporting small businesses weather this crisis, to name a few. Additional helpful information is unfolding on a daily basis.
Instead of devoting this letter to providing additional information, I am going to refer you to either of my Facebook pages, Andy McKean, or Rep. Andy McKean.
Every day, I am providing an update of information as it unfolds and links to provide additional details and contacts. In addition, if you have specific questions, don't hesitate to message me or to call me at my home number, 319-462-5432, or my cell number, 319-975-0006, and I will get back to you as soon as possible with answers to your questions.
As we get through this difficult time, government is only part of the equation.
We can also do a lot on an individual basis as friends and good neighbors as there are many opportunities to be of help to those around us. We're all in this together and, we will get through it together.
Sincerely,
Rep. Andy McKean
