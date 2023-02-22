My wife and I had an opportunity to tour the Bellevue grade school last year. We were concerned with the physical condition and small areas that were
designated as classrooms. But more importantly than that, we wondered what would happen if a fire were to start in that old school. There are so many small hallways, steps, dark corners, and rooms that are not placed in a straight design like the new section of the school. Fill that space with blinding smoke and imagine how young kids would be confused on what direction to go to escape. We have kicked the can down the road long enough on this issue. For the sake of the Bellevue kids and their families let’s get out and vote yes to building a new grade school. Let’s remove the old grade school that was once a school that worked well in years long ago.
