We are excited for our second year of ‘Light Up Riverview.’ Last year was a huge success and we look forward to getting bigger and better. Without our committee, adoptees, donators and volunteers, this could not be possible. And without our spectators, it would not be as much fun!
We would like to give you all a big pat on the back and say, ‘Thank you all so much.’
We do have a couple of areas that are in need of adoption. Any small area helps a great deal.
We are always looking for LED and solar lights, zip ties, animated outdoor decorations, monetary donations and of course, volunteers. We would also like to encourage everyone to consider entering the Bellevue Thanksgiving Parade, utilize the wagon ride provided by Whispering Meadows and to shop local.
Without our small town values, we would be just another small town. But we are much, much more than that.
Thanks to all the wonderful people in our beautiful area that care.
If you would like to help out in any way or know someone that would, please have them contact:
Misty Parker 563-580-0958
Paula Herrig 563-542-0354
Karen Jess 563-543-6829
