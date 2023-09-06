I became 70 a lot faster than I expected. Four of my siblings beat me there. Six others are still working on it.

All 10 of my brothers and sisters are still alive. As a group we have had over 50 colonoscopies, seven new knees, numerous hernia and gall bladder operations, several cancer surgeries, two colon operations, a heart attack, a stroke and many other medical maladies. Thank God for modern medicine. One hundred years ago many people became disabled and died young.