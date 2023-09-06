I became 70 a lot faster than I expected. Four of my siblings beat me there. Six others are still working on it.
All 10 of my brothers and sisters are still alive. As a group we have had over 50 colonoscopies, seven new knees, numerous hernia and gall bladder operations, several cancer surgeries, two colon operations, a heart attack, a stroke and many other medical maladies. Thank God for modern medicine. One hundred years ago many people became disabled and died young.
With every visit to the doctor’s office, I get the pleasant greeting from the nurses, “What is your name and when were you born?” They always ask at least six times. Are they checking for the onset of dementia?
Since age 65, I have also been getting the questions, “Have you fallen? How many times?” My daughter recently said, “I started getting those same questions when I hit 40.”
Our son and daughter-in-law are turning 40 this year. I asked, “How does it feel to be entering your fifth decade?” They both answered with a frown. It’s worse for me, I’m starting my eighth.
Sometimes my wife thinks I’m losing it. I am a driver’s education teacher. Last week I came home after riding eight hours with students. She saw I was wearing my polo shirt inside out. She was so embarrassed.
“What did your students think?” she asked.
My thought was, “Who cares?”
Two days later on our next drive, I asked, “Did you notice I was wearing my shirt inside out?” Five of the students hadn’t. The sixth assured me, “You aren’t losing it.”
On Sunday, I was at the lumberyard returning some plywood. I couldn’t get the doors of my wife’s van unlocked. It wouldn’t start; and I couldn’t remove the key from the ignition. After a few minutes I figured out the van was still in drive. It won’t allow me to do any of the above maneuvers if it isn’t in park. I should never have called my wife. It only confirmed her suspicions — I’m not as sharp as I once was.
A year ago, at my 50th class reunion, I learned that 39 of my 250 classmates had passed. That really alarmed some of the others. Rather than worry about the end, I prefer to think about the present and future, because my parents lived to be 90 and 99. They both were sharp to the very end, and each passed peacefully at home.
Over the years I would reflect every time I heard Harry Chapin’s classic song “Cats in the Cradle.” Did I read enough to the kids, help with their homework, or attend enough soccer games? In the song, Chapin shares the tragic story about a father too busy to spend time with his growing son.
Today, I continue to pursue my dreams, goals and passions. This is the best way I know how to obey Jesus’ command to love God, and others, use my talents, and be an example for all to see.
As a brother, husband, father, grandfather, neighbor, and friend, I ask myself, “How am I doing?”
Bill Mueller is a driver’s ed instructor and has published a couple books. He can be reached at Bill Mueller, 2007 Highway 61, DeWitt, Iowa 52742, phone (563) 940-4471, and email: bamueller@windstream.net.
