Superbowl 57 is right around the corner. This year’s championship game will be held on Sunday, February 12 on almost every TV in America. The live version will be held in Glendale, Arizona but most football fans are already well aware of the above-mentioned details. In fact, it would be a shock if fans didn’t already have their plans lined up for this “pig-skinned holiday” that has been closely compared to Father’s Day, but with more beer, chicken wings and wagers. According to the 2022 Superbowl TV viewership, 99.18 million Americans tuned in to watch the Rams beat the Bengels last year.
Shall we make a bet that this years Superbowl will have more than 100 million plus viewers? Sports betting was legalized in Iowa in 2019. In 2022, Iowans bet over $16 million on the Superbowl alone. In 2020, only 5 sports books were up and running like Draft Kings, to offer Iowa residents a way to wager on popular sports such as basketball, football, baseball and many others such as boxing. Currently, Iowans can choose from 19 different sports books right at their fingertips. The online sports book paired with Jackson County’s bordering Casinos in Clinton and Dubuque, make the option to send money into the gambling world easy. In recent discussions with Jackson County residents, it is believed that gambling is not a problem or even addicting. Gambling is often overlooked as a dangerous activity with life altering consequences when not done responsibly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.