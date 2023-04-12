Ninety million dollars. That’s the amount the Federal Trade Commission and the Wisconsin Attorney General claim several defendants bilked out of timeshare owners from 2018 to 2022, by promising “timeshare exit” services, and then doing … nothing.

The FTC and the Wisconsin Attorney General filed suit in U.S. District Court in Missouri in Nov. 2022, against outfits using consumer-friendly sounding names such as Consumer Law Protection, Square One Development Group, Resort Transfer Group, and Timeshare Help, and their owners.