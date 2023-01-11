The Dubuque-based retailer’s More for Your Community grant program, a partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, supports organizations addressing the basic needs of children and families.
As inflation impacts people across the country, Dubuque-based retailer Theisen’s Home, Farm, Auto stores is helping address issues like food insecurity, housing support and access to health resources through its More for Your Community grant program.
This month, Theisen’s announces that 188 nonprofits in 23 of its store communities across Iowa and Wisconsin have received a total of $350,326 in More for Your Community grants. That includes 14 organizations serving Jackson County that received $9,969. Jackson County grant recipients include:
• St. John's Lutheran Church - Preston Manna Center
$500 for We Strive to Help Those in Need
• Bernard Rescue Unit Electric
$969 for hydraulic rescue tools by Hurst
• Hospice of Jackson County
$500 for Safety for patients
• Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading
$500 for Books from the Beginning
• Marquette Catholic Schools
$500 for Competency Based Education (CBE) Pathways Program
$500 for Increasing Access to Vision Care for Maquoketa, Andrew, and Easton Valley Students
• Andover Community Ambulance
$750 for Tire Replacement
• Iowa College Access Network
$750 for Raising Attainment Levels in Education & the Workforce - Jackson County
• Jackson County Sheriff's Office
$750 for Remote Surveillance Camera
• Maquoketa Community School District
$750 for Cardinal Backpack Club
• Maquoketa Farmers Market
• Miles Community Improvement Group
$750 for Miles Park Project
• Dolly Parton Imagination Library – Jackson County
$1,250 for Jackson County Book Distributions
Successful grant applicants demonstrated that their projects would serve basic needs, be matched strongly with local funds, and provide opportunities for others to give back to the community.
“People are struggling, and this grant program is our way of supporting residents of the communities we serve in their time of need,” says President and CEO Chris Theisen. “We are so proud to support organizations providing food, shelter, health care, safety and education to children and families in and near our store communities.”
Celebrating its thirteenth year, the Theisen’s More for Your Community grant program has given away nearly $3.4 million to support local nonprofits and the people they serve. Based on estimates in nonprofit grant applications, this year’s grants are expected to impact more than 630,000 people.
