The Herald-Leader has received much positive reaction from recent issues that contain historical features, including ‘The Aviator’ story about Henry Bolte, as well as last week’s history of the Bellevue Comet Football team, which will officially kick off its 50th season this Friday.
With the fellas from the original 1972 team gathering to be honored at halftime (and to raise funds for a new scoreboard), former Bellevue Football Coach Rick Pogemiller reached out to let us know there are two corrections that should be made for the record.
Coach Pogemiller said the Comets won two games (not one) in the '72 season. Those wins were over East Dubuque 24-6, and Western Dubuque 6-0.
In addition, Calvin Pannell scored the first TD not Del Ray Scholtes.
The story of the first game first play TD was also recounted by Pogemiller.
“As days approached for the first game, excitement was building. A couple days before the game my own enthusiasm got carried away. I told the players we were going to score on the first play. They probably wondered what I had been smoking,” said Pogemiller. “As luck would have it, we received the opening kickoff and returned it to the 35. On the first play, we ran a play action pass where QB Doug Halsne faked a running play to our fullback, then dropped back and threw a long pass to a wide open Calvin Pannell who took it 65 yards for the TD. You can imagine the excitement by players and fans. Yes, the play was called back on a penalty, but it didn't lessen the fact that we had done it.”
As for ‘The Aviator’ story, we thank former Bellevue resident Joe Schaefer, (now of Ankeny) for his kind letter that was sent through the mail, as well as the many people who called and also emailed compliments as the story went to the top 5 on our website quickly. Even the folks from the Galena Gazette reached out to give us a pat on the back.
With all that said, however, it may be quite possible that we mislabeled a photo from the late 1920s. According to Henry Bolte’s granddaughter, Kathy D. Dyer who sent a message to us after seeing the article, the old photograph of four people standing by an aircraft are indeed her grandmother Katherine and her mother Lois. However, Will Rogers is at the left (in between the ladies), not the man on the right. We apologize for the error and want to correct it for the record.
