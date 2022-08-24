Mark Pannel

MARK PANNEL tries to elude a tackle against a Western Dubuque defender in 1972. He gained 17 yards on the play. (Herald-Leader file photo)

The Herald-Leader has received much positive reaction from recent issues that contain historical features, including ‘The Aviator’ story about Henry Bolte, as well as last week’s history of the Bellevue Comet Football team, which will officially kick off its 50th season this Friday.

With the fellas from the original 1972 team gathering to be honored at halftime (and to raise funds for a new scoreboard), former Bellevue Football Coach Rick Pogemiller reached out to let us know there are two corrections that should be made for the record.