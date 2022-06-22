In reading Monica McHugh’s letter to the editor in last weeks paper, I sincerely understand why she would agree with Marquette Catholic's decision to not continue class or start sports sharing with the Bellevue Community School District.
Ms. McHugh states that her daughter excelled via Beckman High School in her FFA interest. That is really awesome, proud Mom moment. Ms. McHugh also states, “Next year Marquette students will be able to have even more opportunities sharing advanced placement classes with Easton Valley”. Why wouldn’t Marquette choose that path? They would be silly not too. Easton Valley is a good school.
But the point being missed in my view, is that a public school is under no law, obligation or responsibility to educate a private school student. That is the responsibility of the private school…... any private school. In fact, although I haven’t Googled, I can’t think of any area private school, Catholic, Lutheran, Montessori, or other, that share classes with a public school. Everyone pays taxes for public education and the US Constitution supports that tenet of Democracy. All are entitled to a free education paid for by all.
If a public school class is filled and a private school student cannot take that class because it is filled, the private school student is out of luck. The public school student gets “first dibs” if you will, and should get first sign up. Being unhappy that a public school is not providing for all students in a community isn’t really relevant if many of those students attend a private school. The private school might consider hiring a teacher for those classes that seem to fill quickly with public school students.
Marquette Catholic is a wonderful school as is the Bellevue Community School. The parents and guardians in Bellevue and surrounding areas are really fortunate that they have a choice on which school they want their children to attend and with open enrollment, even more options. But, with that choice, as with all choices , there are consequences.
In regards to the disrespectful remarks made by Father Miller at the MHS commencement….. to use what he choose to say as an example that the world is an imperfect place and we should be forgiving people….a much better and less personal example could have been used. In watching the video clip that was posted by someone who was there, it was pretty obvious who Father Miller was referring to.
I believe in grace and forgiveness, but I also believe in apologies and these statements should have spurred an apology to the graduates and to “the man I see walking”. We are all imperfect, but knowing we are imperfect and taking responsibility for that is what Jesus would want us to do.
Thank you
Lucy Zeimet
107 Riviera Dr.
Bellevue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.