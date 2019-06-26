I am writing in response to “Give it a rest.” I totally disagree with Mr. Herrig. When people engage in potentially illegal activity (the sheriff and assistant county attorney) the public has a right to know all of the details.
What does their actions tell the average citizen who may make a mistake and maybe drive under the influence of alcohol or do something else wrong. Well, maybe if you are the sheriff it is okay to destroy evidence. If you are the assistant county attorney and know the rules, you know what to do to be sure “YOU” aren’t prosecuted.
How can this person judge the actions of a violator of the law? How is she able to keep her position when she doesn’t seem to know right from wrong?
Norine Hankemeier
LaMotte
