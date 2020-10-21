I wanted to take a moment to note the passing of a good friend and an important community leader. Willard (Bill) Meyer recently left us after a long and courageous fight with various health problems. Younger residents may not realize the impact Bill had on our community as his years of service as a City Councilman were a number of years ago. Let me take a moment to touch on some of his many accomplishments.
It was during the early ‘90s that City Administrator Tom Roth proposed that the City consider starting a Cable TV system. This was a contentious issue that literally split our community in half and Bill was the deciding vote on proceeding with the system.
The system later expanded into offering high speed internet. Without the initial investment, Bellevue might be suffering through the rural broadband issues that plagues many small towns in Iowa. So the next time you watch TV or check your emails, think of Bill’s deciding vote.
Bill was also the deciding vote on the Purchase of 11 acres from Don Felderman for what is now Felderman Park. The park has grown into a true community asset that is enjoyed by walkers, soccer players, and bike riders. Without Bill’s vote, none of what is there today could have happened.
Bill participated in many other community improvements that included the wastewater plant upgrade, the ambulance building, fire station addition, and city hall remodeling to mention just a few. We take many of these things for granted today, but Bill was there for all of them.
So when you enjoy what Bellevue is today, take a moment to think of Bill and celebrate a life well lived.
Loras Herrig
Bellevue
