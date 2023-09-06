 I hear it all the time – why can’t our politicians work together and get things done?  It took the specter of an economic calamity to force bi-partisan cooperation to resolve the debt ceiling crisis.  Unfortunately, the excessive partisanship we see in Washington has filtered down to our state government and often prevents us from finding common ground to constructively tackle the challenges we face.   This partisan divide has reached a point of even disrupting personal relationships.

Abortion access and gun control are two issues that are particularly divisive.  Pro-life advocates seek to prohibit virtually all abortions while pro-choice advocates insist that “it’s my body, my choice”.  Pro-gun advocates view the 2nd Amendment as preventing any infringement on the right to own and bear arms while others insist that significant restrictions are necessary to tackle the increase in gun violence.