I hear it all the time – why can’t our politicians work together and get things done? It took the specter of an economic calamity to force bi-partisan cooperation to resolve the debt ceiling crisis. Unfortunately, the excessive partisanship we see in Washington has filtered down to our state government and often prevents us from finding common ground to constructively tackle the challenges we face. This partisan divide has reached a point of even disrupting personal relationships.
Abortion access and gun control are two issues that are particularly divisive. Pro-life advocates seek to prohibit virtually all abortions while pro-choice advocates insist that “it’s my body, my choice”. Pro-gun advocates view the 2nd Amendment as preventing any infringement on the right to own and bear arms while others insist that significant restrictions are necessary to tackle the increase in gun violence.
Most Iowans stand somewhere between these extremes. When I served in the Iowa House and Senate, I conducted annual polls to determine where citizens stood on important issues. While most respondents identified themselves as pro-life, a sizeable majority supported various exceptions including rape and incest. While virtually all respondents supported the 2nd Amendment, a sizeable majority favored universal background checks, waiting periods, and red flag laws. In other words, you can be pro-life and support reasonable exceptions and be pro- 2nd Amendment and support various public safety measures.
For many years in Iowa, abortion access and gun control laws reflected a middle ground approach. However, there have been some dramatic changes in recent years. A six week abortion ban was signed into law (presently under court review) and permit-less carry laws are promoted while public safety proposals designed to reduce gun violence are routinely rejected. Do these decisions represent the will of the majority of Iowans or the wishes of a vocal and powerful minority?
In my years in the Iowa Legislature, I have served with Republicans controlling both the House and the Senate, Democrats controlling both the House and the Senate, and split control where Democrats control one house and Republicans the other. Quite frankly, the best legislation I’ve seen passed is when we’ve had split control. Why? Because with split control, since bills have to pass both chambers in identical form, Democrats and Republicans are forced to work together to achieve common ground. When either party runs the whole show, resulting legislation tends to be extreme. And while extreme legislation may satisfy the party base, it is often not in the best interests of the state as a whole or represent the wishes of a majority of its citizens. I think we have seen that in the past 6 years in Iowa. In addition to extreme legislation in the areas of abortion access and gun control, the legislature has passed bills that gutted collective bargaining, politicized the selection of judges, slashed spending for the Department of Natural Resources, authorized the use of public funds to support private schools, limited the ability of our State Auditor to root out fraud and corruption, and stripped away local control.
The success of special interest groups in defining controversial issues as either black or white has a chilling effect on legislative efforts to seek more moderate approaches. For example, even a legislator with a strong pro-life voting record willing to consider exceptions for rape or incest could be called “a baby killer” (something I personally experienced) while a legislator with a strong “pro-gun” voting record willing to explore the feasibility of red flag laws could be targeted by the NRA as anti- 2nd Amendment. As a result, party leaders and rank and file legislators are often wary of considering moderate approaches to controversial issues for fear of antagonizing powerful special interest groups and their followers.
When it comes to controversial issues, are we destined to swing from one extreme to another depending upon which party is control of the legislature? Instead of developing moderate approaches that could satisfy the majority of Iowans and bring people together, will we continue to see extreme approaches that satisfy one side and outrage the other? Isn’t this an unproductive way to operate in a state that’s approximately one-third Republican, one-third Democratic, and one-third Independent?
What can be done to break the cycle? We need a new kind of leadership in the Governor’s office and in the Legislature - leadership open to finding responsible compromises to the controversial issues of the day that would enjoy the support of a majority of Iowans. I know it can be done. As a freshman legislator, I saw Governor Ray bring both parties together to achieve consensus on some controversial issues of the day.
We need to bring back that cooperative spirit that has always been one of Iowa’s greatest strengths.
Andy McKean, of Anamosa, served in the Iowa Legislature for 28 years, holding leadership positions including President Pro Tem of the Senate, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Chair of the House Ethics Committee.
