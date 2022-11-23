As the 2022 midterm elections are now behind us here in Jones and Jackson County, I feel it is important to thank everyone who voted to make their voices heard. And to thank all of the people who worked hard to ensure a fair and secure election process, along with all of the people who worked hard to bring the real issues and information to the people of House District 66 and beyond.
An extra big thank you to the candidates and campaign workers who gave their time, energy and support while they engaged in honest and informed conversations with voters in our district. All of this will continue to be important as we move forward making our communities, state, and country, the place we all want to be proud of to call our home.
