The Bellevue Bread Basket would like to thank the Cub Scouts, their leaders, Benders Foods, and the whole community for its donations and participation in the Cub Scout Drive Food Drive held recently.
Your generosity is appreciated in a very worthy cause. The food pantry is open on the third Thursday of every month from 2 to 4 p.m. at the lower level of the senior center.
Any and all people who are in need of permanent or temporary assistance are welcome. Should any one have questions, please call Chuck Ernst at 563-879-3438.
Chuck Ernst
Bellevue Bread Basket
