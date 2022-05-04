Bellevue Bread Basket would like to thank the Cub Scouts, their leaders, Benders, and the whole community for it's donations and participation in the Cub Scout Drive . Your generosity is appreciated in a very worthy cause. The food pantry is open on the 3rd Thursday of every month from 2-4p.m. at the lower level of the senior center. If you are in need of permanent or temporary assistance feel free to contact Bellevue Bread Basket at 563-879-3438.
Thanks
Chuck Ernst
Commented
