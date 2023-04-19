Bellevue Bread Basket would like to thank Boy Scout Troops #86, Cub Scout Troops #312, Scout Masters and Cub Scout Masters for a great job in their Scout for Food. We would also like to thank the community for donating to Bellevue Bread Basket. Your generosity is greatly appreciated in a very worthy cause.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 58%
- Feels Like: 44°
- Heat Index: 49°
- Wind: 14 mph
- Wind Chill: 44°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:15:01 AM
- Sunset: 07:47:26 PM
- Dew Point: 35°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Tomorrow
Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Iowa... Mississippi River from Dubuque Iowa downstream through Burlington Iowa. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Dubuque. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, Water affects several homes in the Frentress Lake area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 22.0 feet Tuesday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. &&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Iowa... Mississippi River from Dubuque Iowa downstream through Burlington Iowa. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Bellevue LD12. * WHEN...From late Thursday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Water affects the railroad tracks south of Bellevue. Water is also into the Municipal Boat Ramp parking lot. Water affects the riverfront parking lot in Savanna. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning and continue rising to 19.6 feet Tuesday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. &&
