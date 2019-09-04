What started as a fundraising effort this past April has culminated this past week with raising enough money to start the project with the resurfacing of the tennis court at Cole park along with adding nets and posts for four Pickleball courts. We hope to have this done yet this fall.
While we are still short of few thousand dollars to add lighting to all four courts, we want to thank all of those that contributed especially the major grant from the Bellevue Rotary of $10,000 along with a $5,000 donation, several $1,000 donors and donations from $25 to hundreds along with a couple of 50/50 raffles at local events. We could not have done it without you.
Chuck Melton
Bellevue Pickelball
Association
