To the teachers, staff and bus drivers of Bellevue Community and Marquette Catholic Schools,
Bellevue Masonic Lodge #51 has sadly opted to cancel our annual Teacher Appreciation Breakfast again this year due to the risks involved with the current pandemic. We are hopeful we will be able to host our annual breakfast next year. While we are unable to thank you in person, we would like to take this opportunity to thank you for all you do.
We would like to thank you for all you do for our students, our community and our future. Your patience, encouraging words, unwavering support and dedication to the safety and development of our youth is amazing. To the bus drivers, we appreciate you safely transporting our students where they need to go. To the staff, we appreciate all the hard work you do behind the scenes to support the teachers, feed our students, maintain the facilities and the hundred other things you do to ensure the school runs efficiently and effectively.
To the teachers, we appreciate your dedication, your skills, and the extra effort you put in to prepare our youth for their future. Thank you again for all you do for our youth, community and future.
Eternally grateful,
Members of Bellevue Lodge #51
