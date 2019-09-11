From Hospice of Jackson County:
The ‘Benefit Weekends for Hospice of Jackson County’ were a huge success thanks to the efforts of the people of Bellevue and the surrounding communities in Jackson County.
It is impossible to name everyone who planned, organized, worked, participated, supported, advertised and donated to make the two weekends of activities so successful. On behalf of Hospice and all the people who will benefit from the funds raised at these events, sincere thanks to all.
Trudy Wilson, Outreach Coordinator
for Hospice of Jackson County”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.