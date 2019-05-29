Bellevue Bread Basket would like to thank the community for it's donations and participation in the USPS drive. Your generosity is appreciated in a very worthy cause.
The food pantry is open on the 3rd Thursday of every month from 2 to 4 p.m. at the lower level of the Bellevue Senior Center.
Any and all people who are in need of permanent or temporary assistance are welcome. Should anyone have questions you can call Chuck Ernst at 563-879-3438.
Chuck Ernst
Bellevue Bread Basket
