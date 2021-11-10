To the voters of Bellevue,
Thank you for your support of the Bellevue Pool at Cole Park.
We realize there will be many issues facing the city council in the near future.
We know that keeping the current pool facility at Cole Park open and operational until an improved community pool can be designed, approved, financed, and built will be a monumental task. However, it is a task worthy of the full attention and effort of all those involved.
We look forward to working with the city council and City Hall to make this happen.
Friends of the Bellevue Pool,
Kim Schroeder
Melissa Fondell
Dan Gonner
John Kieffer
Mark Mueller
