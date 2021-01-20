The Red Basket Project of Jackson County is beginning its 5th year of providing free feminine hygiene products to the girls and women of Jackson County, who are not always able to afford these items. They are expensive and not a want but an absolute need. Those of you who have a female family member or friend, can certainly understand how important these products are.
This relevant outreach in our County operates solely on volunteers and donated products and monies.
The Red Basket’s fiscal agent is the Community Foundation of Jackson County and thus all donations are tax deductible.
Distribution occurs every month, or as needed, to all Jackson County school districts, all food pantries, some medical offices and several non profits who support low income families.
To donate products, drop off sites in Maquoketa include HACAP (904 East Quarry) and Moore Family Farms (605 Birch Dr, starting in February). In Bellevue, drop offs are at 107 Riviera Dr. or text 563-599-7566.
Monetary donations can be sent to Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque (CFGD), c/o Jenna Manders 700 Locust #195 Dubuque, IA 52001. Please make the check to:
The Red Basket Project of Jackson County.
Thank you to all of the volunteers that make this outreach happen and to all who have donated from communities in Jackson County.
Lucy Zeimet
Bellevue
