On behalf of Freddy, my family, and myself, I would like to extend a thank you.
I would like to also update everyone on our fundraising efforts for the American Heart Association and the Dubuque Area Heart Walk. As a reminder, a February issue of the Herald-Leader shared my four-year-old son Freddy’s heart warrior story as he is the Ambassador for the 2022 Dubuque Area Heart Walk.
In February, our family talked to Marquette Catholic and Bellevue Community Schools about Freddy’s story. Both schools did their own fundraisers and raised a total of $1,188.14. WOW!
It was exciting to talk to the schools and we are very thankful for the schools, faculty, and students’ donations. We also received an additional $470 from our community for a total of $1,658.14.
Adding these February donations on top of our online “Team Freddy” donations (which many more people in our community previously donated to), we have raised a total of $6,809.86!
We want to thank you for your donations along with supporting our Freddy. We are so fortunate to live in Bellevue and be part of a great community.
I also continue to get questions about the walk and if there is still time to donate.
All are welcome to attend the 2022 Dubuque Area Heart Walk on May 7 in Dubuque. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. and the ceremony starting closer to 9:15 a.m. with the walk to follow, more details will be known as the event nears.
The event is open to the public, family friendly (strollers welcome), and includes some little heart themed vendor stands, a brief kickoff presentation/ceremony, and then the walk. It is an exciting atmosphere, and this will be the first in person event held in a couple years due to virtual walks from COVID.
Mighty Miss has also reopened up their “Ready Freddy” shirts online ordering. If anyone would like to purchase a shirt to wear for the walk, to wear for Heart month in February, or just to have, then the deadline to order is the beginning of April. A portion of the sales will go to the Dubuque Area Heart Walk.
You can stay up to date about the walk and Freddy’s story by searching online for ‘2022 Dubuque Area Heart Walk’ (look for Team Freddy). There is still plenty of time to donate too, via online or you can reach out to me personally.
Thank You Again!
Abbey J. Skrivseth
Bellevue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.