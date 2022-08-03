Thank you to all the people who came to our ‘Memories in the Park’ Ice Cream Social on July 19. We wanted to share awareness of Alzheimers with everyone, and also raised $295 towards our goal for the Jackson County Alzheimers Association.
There are many people in Jackson County working on these fundraisers that our commitee was there to support.
Thank you to Bellevue City Hall for the use of the shelter at Cole Park, Grandpa’s Parlour for the donation of ice cream, Mike Hurley with Absolute Music, BriAnna Budde from the chamber office for help creating the flyers we handed out, Mill Valley and Sunrise Villa for the cups to hold the ice cream, Clover Ridge for helping spread all the good news, and the Bellevue Herald-Leader for sharing the information to get people to the event.
The Alzheimers team is very grateful for all Bellevue has done to support them.
