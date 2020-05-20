It is no secret that our state has been hit hard by the coronavirus - especially for those who are a part of the food supply chain. However, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Governor Kim Reynolds are taking the necessary steps needed to keep our food supply chain safe and secure.
As Vice President Pence highlighted during his visit to Des Moines, our food supply chain is critical to the safety and security of our country. Closing these plants will have a serious effect on our farmers.
As the nation’s top supplier of pork, tens of thousands of hogs are at risk of being euthanized if food processing plants do not remain open - forcing our farmers to absorb those costs. One thing I was hoping the Government would do right away is pay food processing workers at least time and a half for working. The Government could pay the half. Even double time would save Americans a lot more money down the road.
The vice president’s roundtable discussion with Hy-Vee and leaders in the food processing industry shows the administration’s dedication to Americans and Iowans. That’s why I am very thankful for all of their hard work and their mission to keep Iowa working.
Jim Budde
Bellevue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.