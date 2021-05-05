The Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) invites communities to celebrate and thank their local school board members during School Board Recognition Month, May 1-31, 2021.
This year’s theme is “School Boards: Leading Through Uncharted Waters” and pays tribute to these volunteers for their perseverance and leadership through the pandemic.
“Leadership at the board table has come with challenges we never anticipated. School boards across the state have been faced with incredibly difficult decisions that impact the health and safety of students, staff and the school community. There’s never been a more important yet trying time to be on a school board and impact the future of our students,” said IASB Board President Jim Green.
More than 2,000 Iowa board members (1,859 K-12, 79 AEA and 124 community college board members) volunteer countless hours on board work each month. They receive no compensation, but many say the reward of service is more than enough-meeting the needs of Iowa’s future citizens.
These locally elected school board members oversee $5.96 billion statewide in Iowa public schools for 487,651 students. Please join us in celebrating these leaders by publicly thanking them for their hard work and dedication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.