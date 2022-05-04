The Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) invites communities to celebrate and thank their local school board members during School Board Recognition Month, May 1-31, 2022. This year's theme is "Launching Iowa's Next Generation" and pays tribute to these volunteers for their out-of-this-world service.
"School board members go above and beyond to help students take flight and have successful futures. As the navigators of their school district, they are committed to student achievement first and foremost-but also oversee the budget, develop policies, set the atmosphere for the district, and make decisions impacting the entire community. We thank these board leaders for keeping their districts on course and headed in the right direction," said IASB Board President Jim Green.
More than 2,000 Iowa board members (1,857 K-12, 79 AEA and 124 community college board members) volunteer countless hours on board work each month. They receive no compensation, but many say the reward of service is more than enough-helping launch Iowa's next generation.
PK-12 school board members oversee $6.13 billion statewide in Iowa public schools for 485,630 students. AEA board members oversee $381.8 million and provide special education, media and educational services to public schools. Read more facts about PK-12, AEA and Community College board members.
Jim Green, President of the Iowa Association of School Boards
