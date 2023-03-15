I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who got out and voted on March 7 for the bond referendum. Thanks also to our administration, Tom Meyer, Jeanette Hartung-Schroeder and Jeff Recker. To board members Allysen Bonifas, Janet Sieverding, Marty Ploessl, Matt Wedeking, student council representative Memphis Jess and our board secretary Penny Medinger for the years of planning and hours and hours of time well spent on this project.
Thanks to the former facility committees on previous bond votes that got the ball rolling, and to the current facility and Grow Together volunteers that worked so well together to push this to the finish line.
