We would like to share a sincere and heartfelt thank you to all who have show support to Abigail Bierman throughout her recent Scripps National Spelling Bee journey.
The support and encouragement from the Easton Valley School and the entire community in the area has been so touching and really helped to inspire Abigail to do her very best to represent our area.
A special thank you to the Preston Lion’s Club, Anderson Pharmacy and the Bellevue Masonic Lodge, along with numerous individuals who generously donated to support Abigail and her family on the trip to the spelling bee in Washington D.C.
Lastly, an extra special thank you goes to Jenny Knutson, Easton Valley TAG (Talented and Gifted) teacher, for all of her hard work and endless support. Without her, none of this would have been possible. We have such an admiration and appreciation for her dedication as an amazing teacher and coach.
Sincerely,
Abigial Bierman and Family
