The “Light Up Riverview” committee would like to say thank you to all the people and businesses that donated monetarily or with supplies, adopted a section, helped decorate, helped fix lights when they went out, volunteered, shared pictures, stopped us to say thank you, or sent a message saying how beautiful Riverview looks. Thank you to everyone that took time to decorate their homes! Together, we can Light Up the Town!
Thank You to Mark Beauchamp for the drone video, and to the city and utilities board for allowing this to happen.
It warms our hearts to know how much everyone is enjoying the beauty of our little city.
We are looking forward to next year and the years to come.
Peace, Joy and Love,
Light Up Riverview Committee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.