American Legion Post 273 would like to thank the Bellevue community for their support of our Centennial celebration. The attendance at our Memorial Day observance was outstanding. Thank You Bellevue High School for the use of the gym during the inclement weather.
We served over 500 at our Centennial Celebration. We have many to thank for contributions.
• Papas Pumpkin Patch---Donating use of the Jump House.
• Absolute Music—Providing music for a very discounted rate.
• Papas Potties—Donating the use of porta potties and hand washing station.
• Bellevue Horseman’s Club for the use of their grill and the grill masters.
• Thanks to all of the businesses who placed ads in the Bellevue Herald Leader’s special Legion section.
• Thanks to all who donated memorabilia for our display.
• Thanks to Bellevue Video LLC for videoing the event.
• Thanks also to the Quilts of Valor team for presenting the quilts.
We especially thank Dave Namanny and the Bellevue Herald-Leader staff for their hard work on the American Legion centennial section in the Bellevue Herald Leader.
A special thanks to our Legion family members, Auxiliary Unit 273 and The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 273, for all of their assistance.
Bellevue American Legion Post 273
Centennial Committee
Leonard Ernst, Adjutant
