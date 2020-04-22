When it comes to technology, and especially social media, some people might call me a fogey.
Not only have I been slow to embrace social media, I’ve always been distrustful of where it might lead.
Back in the pioneer days of the middle 1990s, I remember a copy editor at the Terre Haute Tribune-Star showing me how to use what at the time was known as a chatroom. It is my first memory of anything resembling social media, a term that at that time hadn’t yet become part of our everyday vocabulary.
I couldn’t figure out why I would want to chat with the person on the other end of the conversation, someone who’s identity I couldn’t verify and who’s information I had no reason to trust. But, I remember clearly that the woman showing me how it worked was enthralled.
A little later the blog revolution began, and all of a sudden, sharing one’s views to a mass audience became extremely easy. Anyone could share their thoughts and ideas even when they were based on dishonest information, blatant self-interest or promoted hate. The people posting could easily hide their identity to avoid accountability for irresponsible claims or even pose as someone they were not.
For a journalist with a bias favoring provable facts those concerns were hard to get past.
Self-publishing sites like Blogger and Blogspot happened and then faded. Around the same time Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook got their start as a way for mostly male students at Harvard University to rate female classmates in accordance with their “hotness.” From there, Facebook and other social media platforms grew into some of the most powerful businesses in the world.
When I look back and consider what technology has done for us since my introduction to that chatroom, I see lots of good — and lots of bad. Today there is more information available to the general public than ever before (generally good), but I harbor doubts we are philosophically smarter because of it (bad). History, recipes, how-to information and enriching material of all kinds is only a click away (good). The same is true for racist propaganda, baseless conspiracy theories and countless scams (not so good).
That’s a mixed bag, for sure, but at this challenging and scary moment in time, this fogey is seeing a slight upside.
Here at your hometown newspaper, while we remain determined to follow the best scientific advice available as the coronavirus outbreak circles the globe — which means working while avoiding social contact — the connectivity the internet provides has become a lifeline that is connecting us with you. Personally, it’s allowing me to stay connected with friends and family, making this ordeal more bearable.
Trying our best to serve our community well in this time of need, our staff (those still in the saddle following a round of layoffs) have been working hard to provide coronavirus-related information on an ongoing, daily basis — for free — using bellevueheraldleader.com as our digital delivery platform.
Traffic to our site, thanks to technology and your interest in our reporting, is soaring.
In late March, after scientists and medical experts made clear the seriousness of the virus and the need to practice social distancing, we made the decision to ramp up our virus coverage and share it over our digital platform.
By the end of April we are projecting to have more than 300,000 page views, an astronomical number that would have been absolutely unimaginable a couple months back.
That tells us people value the information we are publishing, and it tells us we are helping our communities stay connected in these difficult times.
Modern technology has made this possible. It has also helped us reach sources, access state and national information, and keep our staff members connected while they work remotely.
We are using video conferencing for our weekly planning meetings. We are using email and cell phones to gather information. We are using Facebook to alert the community to new posts on our website.
Without the benefit of all this technology I’ll grudgingly admit work would be harder and life would be lonelier.
Despite all the societal ills to which technology and social media contribute, in this time of crisis, I cautiously admit I’m grateful for them both.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.