Lori Loch

Community Foundation of Jackson County

What if there was a way for you to strengthen your community forever?

In our rural communities, the population may be small – but the generosity is large. Every day, we help one another in our neighborhoods, our churches, our kitchens, and on Main Street. Now, we can channel these small-town values into a fund that will make a difference for generations to come.  