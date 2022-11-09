Bellevue city officials are asking for the public’s input on the community's bicycle trails and path. Citizens may take a 10-question survey that asks about use of the city's existing bicycle paths and what could be done to make biking feel more comfortable and safe in the community, from more signage and pavement markings to better enforcement of speed limits.
The survey is at https://bit.ly/3TV9Gvv and is open through Nov. 25.
