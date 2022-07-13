Customer bills and energy usage are topics of conversation in Iowa communities. Energy costs are a national issue and are caused by a combination of factors – including the increased costs to purchase natural gas and market forces affecting supply and demand.
Here are five actions to take control of your energy bills this spring and summer:
Set your water heater to 120 degrees F: Lowering the temperature can save a considerable amount of energy.
Cook or bake food dishes at the same time: Take advantage of the energy that goes into heating up the oven fewer times, plus use less energy. Don’t open the oven door unless you need to.
Run complete loads of laundry and dishes: Do this to avoid using more hot water than necessary or consider using cold water, when possible.
Replace weather-stripping: Focus on the areas around doors and windows and seal any holes or gaps to help reduce energy waste and keep the cool air in and hot air out. Don’t forget the garage and electric outlets!
Clean or replace dirty air filters every three months: Clogged or dirty air filters make HVACS systems use more energy.
