Have you received surprise text messages informing you of Amazon charges to your account? Or unexpected text messages from the US Postal Service telling you about packages pending delivery?

These are just two examples of a proliferating trend of scams reported to me, involving the use of text messages. We used to see a lot of this kind of material delivered in the form of emails, and we called it phishing. The emails, and now the texts, are designed to appear as coming from big-name, or well-known retailers or delivery companies. Whether email or text, the goal remains the same — convince the recipient they must contact the sender and find out what is going on.