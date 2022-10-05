Have you received surprise text messages informing you of Amazon charges to your account? Or unexpected text messages from the US Postal Service telling you about packages pending delivery?
These are just two examples of a proliferating trend of scams reported to me, involving the use of text messages. We used to see a lot of this kind of material delivered in the form of emails, and we called it phishing. The emails, and now the texts, are designed to appear as coming from big-name, or well-known retailers or delivery companies. Whether email or text, the goal remains the same — convince the recipient they must contact the sender and find out what is going on.
Many of these texts make offers to participate in surveys, offering prizes like free power tools or gift cards to those who participate. Consumers report seeing phony texts from Home Depot, Costco, and Ace Hardware of this nature. These surveys are designed to collect personal information from the unwary, including credit cards numbers and bank account information.
Not all these phishing texts look like they come from big name retailers. A Clinton bank reported in mid-August that some of their customers received texts labeled as being sent by the bank, alerting the recipients of charges to their accounts. In this case, the scammers followed up with immediate phone calls to the customers. This combination of a warning text followed by a phone call looked and sounded very real to some folks, who then cooperated with the callers and provided access to their bank accounts.
To make it easy to respond to these phishing texts, they include embedded links, or phone numbers, sometimes both. Others include different prompts, such as “stop” or “cancel.” Opening the links, or returning a phone call, or pressing the prompts exposed potential victims to scammers or malicious software.
This is not a strictly local issue. On Aug. 8, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) published a bulletin warning of a spike in reports of these messages. The FTC tells us, no matter what the unexpected text says, the advice is the same:
n Don’t click on links or respond to unexpected texts — including ones asking you to fill out surveys to get free items. If you think it could be legit, contact the company using a website or phone number you know is real. Don’t use the information in the text message.
n Don’t pay to get a package redelivered. The US Postal Service won’t contact you out of the blue about a delivery (unless you submitted a request first and give a tracking number) — and they’ll never demand payment to redeliver a package.
A Camanche senior citizen found herself taken in by a caller who said he called from Direct TV to upgrade her cable service. He told her if she didn’t want the upgrade, Direct TV planned to disconnect her. So she provided a credit card number to finance the upgrade. This is another version of a pretty durable fraud which pops up with a certain regularity. After agreeing to this upgrade, the senior gave it more thought and called Direct TV – to learn they did not offer this, or any other upgrade, through cold calling.
The caller could have just as easily claimed to represent DISH, or any other cable provider. It’s all a hoax. If you receive such an offer from an unknown caller, turn them down. Look up your cable provider’s number on their bill and contact them to report it. From time to time, we get reports of door-to-door sales people out offering the same deal to households. Whether you get a phone call or a knock on the door, it’s all a hoax.
Contact Seniors Vs. Crime
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, (563) 242-9211, Ext 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
