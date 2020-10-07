People say they can't stand Trump so they can't vote for him so they will vote for Biden. In truth, those people are voting for Kamala Harris, who is the most far left socialist in the U.S. Senate. Trump has done so many great things to save America from going closer to ‘One World Order.’ Trump is the first President of the last four that is doing what he said he will try to do. Trump didn't go to Washington to be part of the good old boys mafia club, he went there to take them out.
It isn't just Trump I'm voting for, I'm voting for the platform. Most important is appointing of Constitutional Judges to the U.S. Supreme Court who will make the final decision on our laws.
Biden won't even name his Supreme Court nominee list like Trump did. Democrats are talking about putting more Judges on the courts because there are too many constitutional judges on it now.
Do you want to keep the 2nd amendment, stop killing the unborn, vote so parents can have school choice, close borders, have only legal immigration (illegals shouldn't have free health care), vote for freedom of speech, keep the electoral college, get voter ID and not be afraid of praising God, taking care of veterans, the military and support our police with law and order, have less taxes, smaller government and term limits?
Or do you want to lose your 2nd amendment, keep killing the unborn, have no school choice, have open borders, have illegal immigration (by the way, all the Democrats candidates said free health care for illegals), get rid of the electoral college, have no voter ID, a weak military, no support for our police with law and order, have more taxes, big government, no term limits and have higher energy costs? Trump is doing a good job against terrorism, keeping energy costs low, getting more American jobs and fighting back against Communist China.
I'm voting for our children's future, the Constitution, freedom and liberty for generations to come. I'm NOT voting for Tyranny and the One world Order of Socialism.
Bobbe Reistroffer
Bellevue
