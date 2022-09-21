This November, we have a very important decision to make in choosing our next representative for House District 66, which includes most of Jackson County and all of Jones County.  I believe Tony Amsler will be a voice for everyone in our district, while Steve Bradley has been shown to be inflexible and unwilling to listen to local leaders as well as the majority of Iowans.

According to a recent DM Register poll, (Source – DM Register 7/24/2022) an overwhelming majority of Iowans believe that abortion should be available and legal in our state. Yet, Mr. Bradley voted for an amendment that explicitly states that women have no right to an abortion. (Source - Steve Bradley campaign literature) In contrast, Tony understands that women should have the right to control their own healthcare decisions.