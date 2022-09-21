This November, we have a very important decision to make in choosing our next representative for House District 66, which includes most of Jackson County and all of Jones County. I believe Tony Amsler will be a voice for everyone in our district, while Steve Bradley has been shown to be inflexible and unwilling to listen to local leaders as well as the majority of Iowans.
According to a recent DM Register poll, (Source – DM Register 7/24/2022) an overwhelming majority of Iowans believe that abortion should be available and legal in our state. Yet, Mr. Bradley voted for an amendment that explicitly states that women have no right to an abortion. (Source - Steve Bradley campaign literature) In contrast, Tony understands that women should have the right to control their own healthcare decisions.
Mr. Bradley voted for private school vouchers that would decrease funding for our rural districts. In my correspondence with local school board members, I learned that they generally view school vouchers as a terrible idea and have repeatedly expressed this to Mr. Bradley. But he does not appear to be listening. Tony, as a former teacher, understands the need to keep all public schools, especially those in rural areas, fully funded and will work to see that our public schools thrive.
It turns out that Mr. Bradley received a significant amount of out-of-state money to fund his June 2022 primary campaign. (Source - CR Gazette 6/12/2022) Could this be what influences his votes? Even more troubling, is that Steve Bradley’s OWN PARTY leaders called him out, along with his “dark money” buddies, saying “Steve Bradley makes things up to make himself look good” and that “he lied.” (Source - Monticello Express Letter to the Editor 5/22/2022)
Who do we want to be our voice for Jackson and Jones County? Do we want Steve Bradley who appears to be influenced by big-money out-of-state donors and is even viewed as dishonest by leaders of his own party, or Tony Amsler, Air Force veteran, former teacher, and manager of a modest farming operation? The choice should be clear.
